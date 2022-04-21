India's financial crime watchdog raids JSPL offices - source

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted searches in Gurgaon, a satellite town near the capital's main airport, the source said.

JSPL said ED officials had visited their offices to seek "business related information", which was being provided to them, in a statement https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/E4E1AE93-C871-448A-8907-7ECB2DBA3F4B-164536.pdf issued to the stock exchange.

Jindal Steel shares plunged as much as 6% to a three-week low before settling 2.9% lower.

"The searches have been going on since morning, maybe over old cases," the source said, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

JSPL was India's fifth largest crude steel producer in 2021, and competes with Tata Steel, JSW Steel, state-run SAIL and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India).

