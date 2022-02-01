India's finmin says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's finance minister on
Tuesday said the central bank will introduce a digital currency
in the next financial year using blockchain and other supporting
technology.
"Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a
big boost to digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to
a more efficient and cheaper currency management system,"
Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while presenting the federal
budget.
India's central bank has voiced "serious concerns" around
private cryptocurrencies on the grounds that these may cause
financial instability.
The Indian government has also decided to levy 30% tax, the
highest tax band in the country, on income arising out of
digital assets, Sitharaman said.
However, losses from sale of digital assets cannot be offset
against other income, she added.
Industry estimates suggest there are 15 million to 20
million crypto investors in India, with total crypto holdings of
around 400 billion rupees ($5.37 billion). No official data is
available on the size of the Indian crypto market.
New Delhi has been mulling tough regulations around digital
currencies in India for several months.
($1 = 74.5400 Indian rupees)
