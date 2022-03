The state retailers sold 3.53 million tonnes of gasoil from March 1 to 15, up 32.8% from last month, the data showed. Sales of gasoline were 1.24 million tonnes in the same period, up 18.8% from last month.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Writing by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bangalore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)