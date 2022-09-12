India's foreign exchange reserves near 2-year low

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to their lowest since October 2020, as the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proactively intervened to aid the
local currency in the face of a surging dollar, analysts said on
Monday.
India's FX reserves dropped to $553.1 billion in the week
ended Sept. 2, a decline of almost $8 billion from the previous
week, according to data released by the RBI on Friday.
It was the biggest drawdown in reserves since early July.
In the week ended Sept. 2, the rupee had fallen to
a record low of 80.12 against the dollar on prospects of
aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central
bank will anchor expectations around the depreciating rupee and
intervene to prevent an overshoot, ensuring the exchange rate
reflects fundamentals.
Vivek Kumar, an economist at QuantEco Research, pointed out
that not all of the decline in reserves was due to RBI spot
intervention.
Foreign exchange mark-to-market and maturity of forward
contracts would have likely contributed to the fall, Kumar said.
The RBI has been regularly dipping into the reserves to
shield the rupee from the volatility fuelled by U.S. Fed's rate
hikes and high commodity prices.
The dollar index and short-term Treasury yields have climbed
to multi-year highs.
"RBI might as well hang on with the current strategy for a
little bit longer and hope the commodity price softening
continues and the dollar does not find any incremental reasons
to strengthen," Kumar said.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha
Arora)