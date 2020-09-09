Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's fuel demand fell 15.6% y/y in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 06:39am EDT

Reuters - India's fuel demand fell 15.6 percent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.5 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 5.1 percent to 2.28 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.6 percent to 1.07 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 21.5 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 0.4 percent in August.

(Reporting by NEW DELHI newsroom)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aBritain's medical regulator says urgently reviewing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial data
RE
06:48aUK minister Gove calls Brussels to explain domestic legislation at heart of Brexit row
RE
06:39aIndia's fuel demand fell 15.6% y/y in August
RE
06:35aSouth Africa's business confidence improves in third quarter - survey
RE
06:34aU.S. money manager VanEck eyes China mutual fund license - sources
RE
06:32aEU concludes talks on potential vaccine from BioNTech-Pfizer
RE
06:28aFACTBOX : Electric delivery vehicle makers and major orders in the works
RE
06:21aSri Lankan navy tows stricken tanker away from coast, Indian plane sprays trailing slick
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5China's CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group