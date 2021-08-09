Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's fuel demand rose 7.9 pct y/y in July

08/09/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai

(Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 7.9 percent in July compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 16.4 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.63 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 4.6 percent to 2.37 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.3 percent to 1.21 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.8 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 5.1 percent in July.

(Bengaluru Commodities Desk)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.05% 68.84 Delayed Quote.34.56%
WTI -1.24% 66.371 Delayed Quote.43.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30aBostic says he thinks fed could start to taper purchases between october and december, but open to moving it forward
RE
11:30aBostic says he is open to the idea that if the delta variant comes through in a more difficult and challenging ways policy may need to be adjusted
RE
11:30aBostic says he does not expect delta variant to lead to widespread shutdowns seen last year, so could lead to slower momentum but not a contraction
RE
11:30aBostic says he would be in favor of completing the taper in a shorter period than what was done in previous rounds
RE
11:30aBostic says he is in favor of a balanced approach of tapering treasury purchases and mortgage-backed security purchases at the same rate
RE
11:30aBostic says 'substantial further progress' goal on inflation has effectively been met
RE
11:30aFed's bostic says he expects interest rates could be lifted in late 2022 if the economy continues to improve
RE
11:30aBostic says fed could achieve 'substantial further progress' on employment if there are is another month or two of strong jobs gains
RE
11:29aU.S., China trade barbs at U.N. over South China Sea
RE
11:24aDollar index near flat as COVID worries offset upbeat economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS