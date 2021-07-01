India's fuel sales recover in June - preliminary data

NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian state refiners'
gasoline and gasoil sales rose in June compared with a month
earlier, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday, as states
across the country eased coronavirus-related restrictions as
cases fell.
Gasoline sales by state refiners rose 29.4%, while diesel
sales were up 18.5% in June compared with May, the data showed.
Sales had declined by about a fifth in May from a month earlier
due to lockdowns across the country.
Sales of gasoline were up 5.7% from the same period in the
previous year, but diesel sales were down 1.8%, the data showed.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)