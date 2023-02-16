Advanced search
India's fuel sales recovering in Feb as cold wave ebbs

02/16/2023 | 05:55am EST
People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state refiners' gasoline and gasoil sales rose in the first two weeks of February from the same period last month, preliminary sales data shows, as transport of goods picked up and people drove out more drawn by slightly warmer weather.

Sales of gasoil rose to 3.3 million tonnes in the first half of February, a growth of 10.3% from the same period last month, the data showed.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity.

While gasoil is mainly used by trucks, gasoline is used in passenger vehicles.

Gasoline sales totalled 1.23 million tonnes during Feb. 1-15, rising by 13.6% from the same period in January, the data showed.

State companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India's preliminary fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels Feb. 1-15 %Chg vs %Chg yr/yr %Chg vs

Jan. 1-15 2021

Gasoline 1226.1 13.6 17.8 18.3

Gasoil 3323.3 10.3 24.8 16.7

Jet Fuel 294.0 4.22 43.7 35.6

Liquefied 1393.2 11.86 4.10 14.7

Petroleum Gas

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.65% 325.7 Delayed Quote.0.20%
BRENT OIL -0.32% 85.03 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.55% 231.4 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.38% 79.8 Delayed Quote.3.92%
S&P GSCI GAS OIL INDEX 0.43% 764.2687 Real-time Quote.-8.09%
WTI -0.28% 78.557 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
