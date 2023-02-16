India's fuel sales recovering in Feb as cold wave ebbs

Sales of gasoil rose to 3.3 million tonnes in the first half of February, a growth of 10.3% from the same period last month, the data showed.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity.

While gasoil is mainly used by trucks, gasoline is used in passenger vehicles.

Gasoline sales totalled 1.23 million tonnes during Feb. 1-15, rising by 13.6% from the same period in January, the data showed.

State companies - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India's preliminary fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels Feb. 1-15 %Chg vs %Chg yr/yr %Chg vs

Jan. 1-15 2021

Gasoline 1226.1 13.6 17.8 18.3

Gasoil 3323.3 10.3 24.8 16.7

Jet Fuel 294.0 4.22 43.7 35.6

Liquefied 1393.2 11.86 4.10 14.7

Petroleum Gas

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)