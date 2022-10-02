India's gasoil, gasoline sales surge on festive demand

Local fuel demand - a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third largest economy - regularly slows during the four-month monsoon season from June.

State-refiners' average daily gasoline sales rose 1.3% from August and was up 13.2% from a year earlier, the data showed.

Sales of gasoil in local markets increased by 4.6% from the previous month and by 22.6% from a year ago, the data shows.

India's gasoil consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of the country's fuel demand, typically increases during the month-long festival season that ends with the celebration of Diwali as diesel-guzzling trucks hit the road and industrial activity gathers pace.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India's preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined Fuel Sept.2022 % Chg from Aug. %Chg yr/yr %Chg vs 2020

Gasoline 88.6 1.3 13.2 20.7

Gasoil 199.7 4.6 22.6 23.7

Jet Fuel 18.2 7.4 41.7 81.3

Liquefied 83.0 7.7 5.4 9.3

Petroleum Gas

