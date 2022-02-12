India's hijab ban affects students' mental health

But this week, Imthiaz along with several fellow hijab-wearing school girls, were asked to either take off their scarfs or leave the college premises - a request which has completely dazed her.

Local media reported last week that several schools in Karnataka had denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students.

"I feel that all Muslim girls who wear hijab are being targeted right now, like they are just coming and telling us you cannot wear hijab. It is more like telling us you choose between your religion and education, that's a wrong thing which people are doing," Imthiaz said.