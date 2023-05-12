NEW DELHI, May 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output rose 1.1% year on year in March, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 3.1%. In February, output rose 5.6%.

In the 2022/23 financial year that ended on March 31, industrial output grew 5.1% from the same period a year earlier.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 15% of the Indian economy, rose 0.5% year-on-year in March. Electricity generation during March fell 1.6% over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 6.8%, the data showed.

