BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Monday, which is a bank holiday in Britain.
(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik, additional reporting by Muvija M; writing by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a graft case against Britain's BAE Systems PLC and Rolls-Royce Holdings for "criminal conspiracy" in the procurement of 24 Hawk 115 advanced jet trainers, according to a federal police document dated May 23.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|149.05 GBX
|+0.17%
|-4.46%
|15 353 M $
|950.40 GBX
|+0.32%
|-3.57%
|35 618 M $
|2160.65 PTS
|+0.69%
|-0.70%
|-
