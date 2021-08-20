India's key borrowing rate should be raised- MPC member Varma

Varma, the only MPC member to vote at the Aug 4-6 meeting against the RBI maintaining its accommodative stance, said the reverse repo rate of 3.35% was no longer appropriate, according the minutes of the meeting released on Friday.

"By creating the erroneous perception that the MPC is no longer concerned about inflation and is focused exclusively on growth, the MPC may be inadvertently aggravating the risk that inflationary expectations will be disanchored," Varma said.

As widely expected, the RBI also held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4% in a unanimous vote by the six-member MPC, three of whose members - including Varma - are external government appointees.

Varma said that if the MPC demonstrated its commitment to the inflation target with tangible action, it would be able to anchor expectations and sustain lower interest rates for longer.

"Persistent high inflation means that the monetary accommodation has to be somewhat restrained, and, therefore, I argued above for raising money market rates towards the repo rate of 4%," Varma said.

Though announced as part of the monetary policy statement, the reserve repo rate does not fall within the remit of the MPC. It is decided by the RBI's governor after consultation with his four deputies, one of whom is also on the MPC.

