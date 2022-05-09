Log in
India's largest IPO, for insurer LIC, oversubscribed 2.95 times

05/09/2022 | 10:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) logo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's largest ever initial public offering (IPO), by Life Insurance Corp (LIC), was oversubscribed 2.95 times as six days of bidding came to an end on Monday, according to a stock exchange filing.

The government expects to raise up to $2.7 billion - a third of its original target- from selling a 3.5% stake in the country's top insurer.

Investors bid for 478.4 million shares compared with the total 162.1 million on offer. Among LIC's over 250 million policyholders, bids were six times oversubscribed.

Policyholders were offered a discount of 60 rupees per share while employees and retail investors were offered 45.

The price range for the issue has been set between 902 and 949 rupees per share and LIC is likely to be listed on May 17.

IN the grey market, LIC shares were trading at a premium of less than 40 rupees, down from nearly 100 rupees earlier.

A clutch of foreign investors and several domestic mutual fund houses had bid for its anchor book which had closed on May 2.

The 66-year-old company dominates India's insurance sector, with more than 280 million policies. It was the fifth-biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
