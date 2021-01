CHENNAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's merchandise exports fell 0.8% in December from a year earlier to $26.89 billion, while imports rose 7.6% to $42.6 billion, preliminary data released by the government on Saturday showed.

Exports fell 9.07% in November from a year earlier to $23.43 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan: Editing by Neil Fullick)