Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's minister for minorities rejects claims of rising bigotry

04/17/2022 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Police personnel stand guard after clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Jahangirpuri area of New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indians have the freedom to practice their faith and there is no growing intolerance between religious communities, the country's minority affairs minister said in an interview published on Sunday amid spurts of religious riots in various parts of the country.

Religious clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including six policemen, police officials said, days after similar violence in three other Indian states.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government, told The Economic Times newspaper that "fringe elements, who are unable to digest the peace and prosperity in the country, try to defame India's inclusive culture and commitment."

In recent weeks, small-scale religious riots have broken out between the majority Hindu and the minority Muslim community during religious processions in some parts of the country. Some university students in the capital New Delhi fought on campus over non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel during a week that Hindus consider auspicious.

"It is not the job of the government to tell the people what to eat or not. Every citizen has freedom in the country to eat food of their choice," Naqvi said.

In recent years, the rule of Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has emboldened hardline religious groups to take up causes that they say defend Hindu faith.

Earlier this month, a controversy erupted over Muslim students wearing the hijab headscarves to school in the southern state of Karnataka, that houses the country's tech capital Bengaluru.

India's opposition parties publicly voiced concern on Saturday that multi-faith India, dominated by Hindus but with sizeable minorities including over 200 million Muslims, is becoming less tolerant under Modi's regime.

"There is no ban on hijab in India. One can wear hijab in markets and other places. But every college or institution has a dress code, discipline and decorum. We will have to accept this. If you do not like it, you can choose a different institution," said Naqvi.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain, Editing by Aftab Ahmed and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36aEu boosts humanitarian aid with additional eur 50 million - stat…
RE
03:12aTunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship's sinking
RE
02:54aMyanmar junta says 1,600 prisoners to be freed in holiday amnesty
RE
02:36aFive arrested in cocaine bust off Spain's Canary Islands
RE
02:34aMissile attack damages infrastructure in Brovary, near Kyiv - mayor
RE
02:34aMissile attack damages infrastructure in brovary, city near kyiv…
RE
02:19aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:19aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:17aChina Eastern restarts flights using Boeing 737-800 after March crash - data
RE
02:11aEarthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Biak region in Indonesia - EMSC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
3No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens
4New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
5China Eastern restarts flights using Boeing 737-800 after March crash -..

HOT NEWS