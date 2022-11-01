Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India's monthly indirect tax collection jump hints at economic recovery

11/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People shop at a crowded market ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the old quarters of Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government said it collected more than 1.50 trillion rupees ($18.14 billion) through indirect taxes in October, buoyed by festival-related spending and hinting at a steady recovery in Asia's third-largest economy.

The goods and services tax (GST) collection was 1.52 trillion rupees in October, the second-highest monthly collection since GST was introduced in 2018.

GST collection was 1.48 trillion rupees in September, while it was 1.30 trillion rupees in October 2021.

India's overall tax collection in the current fiscal year has been a positive surprise, coming as it has while high inflation threatened to hurt demand and consumer activity.

According to government sources, India is likely to better its budget tax collection target by more than 1.5 trillion rupees, which will partly help offset high expenditure on account of inflation fighting measures.

Last month, Reuters reported Indian consumers were lapping up everything from cars, houses and television sets to travel and jewellery in the festive season. ($1 = 82.7070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:37aUK house prices fall after 'mini-budget' turmoil - Nationwide
RE
03:36aUK SPAC set to list first medicinal cannabis company in UK
RE
03:35aOcado enters South Korea with Lotte Shopping deal
RE
03:32aRussian rouble edges lower as month-end tax support passes
RE
03:32aUGTT union says Tunisia has pledged to sell state-owned BH bank, tobacco plant
RE
03:31aIndia's monthly indirect tax collection jump hints at economic recovery
RE
03:30aGambia says it has not yet confirmed cough syrup as cause of child deaths
RE
03:29aBP sees $2.5 bln UK tax bill this year including windfall levy
RE
03:29aResponsible Minerals Initiative cuts ITSCI from approved traceability list
RE
03:28aU.S. calls for immediate end to hostilities in east Congo
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
2Sony Q2 profit rises 8%, beating estimates
3Toyota reports 25% drop in Q2 profit, misses estimates
4Asia stocks edge up as investors eye Fed rate decision
5ECB must keep raising rates even if recession risks rise, Lagarde says

HOT NEWS