India's financial year runs from April to March.
($1 = 83.0180 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government's net direct tax collection rose 19.4% year-on-year to 14.7 trillion rupees ($177.1 billion) in the ongoing financial year till Jan. 10, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.
