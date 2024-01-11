India's net direct tax collection rises 19.4% yoy in Apr-Jan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government's net direct tax collection rose 19.4% year-on-year to 14.7 trillion rupees ($177.1 billion) in the ongoing financial year till Jan. 10, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

India's financial year runs from April to March. ($1 = 83.0180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)