Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

08/28/2021 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - India on Saturday reported 46,759 new coronavirus infections, the most in nearly two months, as cases surged in the southern state of Kerala after a big festival.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the last 24 hours, government data showed.

Kerala, which last week celebrated a local festival, accounted for 70% of the new cases.

India administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, a national record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a "momentous feat" for the country ahead of fears of another surge in infections.

India has administered more than 622 million vaccine doses in total, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Assessing 12 months of Nigeria's Domestic Gas Revolution
PU
12:54aGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
RE
12:36aUK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
RE
12:29aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
12:02aWORLD BANK : Federal Minister Dr. Müller meets President Malpass in Berlin
PU
12:01aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
08/27Chinese regions speed up making zero-carbon plans
PU
08/27CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese enterprises important force boosting Africa's development
PU
08/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement from Bureau Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community
PU
08/27GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : National Variety Trials releases 2021 Sorghum Harvest Report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong ..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : DESPERATE HOUSE BUYERS: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space

HOT NEWS