NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has no restrictions on the import of electric vehicles from any country, including China, under a new EV policy, a senior government official told broadcaster CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

Last month, India announced lowering import taxes on certain electric vehicles produced by carmakers who commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by YP Rajesh)