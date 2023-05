NEW DELHI, May 13 (Reuters) - India's main opposition Congress party was set to win elections on Saturday in the southern state of Karnataka defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TV channels said, a big boost ahead of national elections due next year.

The victory will be only the second state win for the embattled Congress in more than four years. (Reporting by YP Rajesh; Editing by William Mallard)