India's pace of daily COVID-19 infections slows as more vaccines awaited

* Smaller daily rise in infections for third straight day
* Govt says it is working to boost vaccine supplies
* New guidelines issued to tackle the disease in rural areas
* Health officials warn against complacency over
"plateauing"
BENGALURU, May 16 (Reuters) - India reported a smaller rise
in daily coronavirus infections for a third straight day on
Sunday, as the government said it was working to boost vaccine
supplies to avert deaths beyond the pandemic toll of more than
270,000.
The number of deaths in the past 24 hours rose over 4,000
for the fourth time in a week, with Sunday's 311,170 new
infections representing the lowest single-day rise in more than
three weeks.
Federal health officials warned against interpreting a
"plateauing" in the rise as a sign for complacency, however, and
urged states to add intensive care units and strengthen their
medical workforce.
Even though India is the world's largest vaccine-producing
nation, it has fully vaccinated only 2.9% of its population of
1.35 billion, or just over 40.4 million people, health ministry
data shows.
India's supply of vaccine doses should rise to 516 million
doses by July, and more than 2 billion between August to
December, boosted by domestic production and imports, Health
Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a statement.
Vaccines were resulting in milder infections and preventing
loss of life, states told Vardhan on Saturday, according to the
statement.
But the average vaccination rate over seven days fell to 1.7
million, from 1.8 million a week ago, after Maharashtra, the
richest state, and Karnataka in the south put vaccinations on
hold for adults younger than 45.
India could protect itself from future waves of the pandemic
by vaccinating 510 million people, or more than 40% of its
population, over the next few months, surgeon Devi Shetty told
news channel India Today in an interview.
"There is no other solution and that is the cheapest
solution," he added. "It is the best solution we have to save
millions of lives."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened vaccinations for all
adults from May 1, doubling the number of those eligible to an
estimated 800 million, though domestic production will stay
largely flat, at about 80 million doses a month, until July.
Authorities in Modi's western home state of Gujarat said
they would halt vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday to take
protective measures against a cyclone expected to hit its coast
next week.
A second batch of the Sputnik V vaccine imported from Russia
arrived in the southern technology hub of Hyderabad on Sunday.
India's massive second wave of infections began in February,
putting hospitals and medical workers under unprecedented
pressure.
But cases have fallen steadily in states hit by an initial
surge of infections, such as Maharashtra and the northern state
of Delhi, after they imposed stringent lockdowns.
The capital, Delhi, extended its lockdown by a week to next
Monday to build on recent gains, Reuters partner ANI reported.
Total infections have risen by more than 2 million this week
and deaths by nearly 28,000. Deaths rose by 4,077 on Sunday.
On Saturday, federal health officials said the proportion of
positive tests had dipped to 19.8% this week from 21.9% last
week, sparking hopes that daily infections had begun to
stabilise.
But surges have been seen in states such as Tamil Nadu in
the south and rural areas. The government issued new guidelines
on Sunday to curb the spread of the virus in India's vast
countryside, urging more surveillance of flu-like symptoms.
Bodies of COVID-19 victims were found to have been dumped in
some rivers, the government of the most populous state of Uttar
Pradesh said in a letter seen by Reuters, in the first official
acknowledgement of the alarming practice.
(Global vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Aishwarya Nair in
Mumbai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)