Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India's pension regulator proposes bringing gig workers into pension fold -chairman

12/27/2022 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at the site of an under construction flyover in Kolkata

(Reuters) - India's pension fund regulator has recommended the federal government introduce a UK-like pension scheme for the country's gig workers, a move aimed at bringing about 90% of the overall workforce into the pension fold, its chairman told Reuters.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), which manages over $102 billion in assets, has proposed that workers at food and cab aggregators be automatically enrolled into the National Pension Scheme (NPS), Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said in an interview on Tuesday.

The PFRDA regulates the NPS, India's voluntary retirement savings scheme that was started in 2004 and now has 16.7 million subscribers, including from the government and private sectors as well as from parts of the unorganised sector.

The PFRDA has recommended that employers deduct a part of their payouts to gig workers' and contribute that to the NPS scheme, said Bandyopadhyay.

India's informal or unorganised sector employs about 90% of the country's workforce, depriving them of social security benefits.

The number of gig workers, a large chunk of whom are delivery and sales personnel, is expected to reach 9.9 million in 2022-23, up about 45% from 2019-20, according to a report by think-tank NITI Aayog released in June.

The PFRDA's recommendation to bring these workers into the pension fold replicates UK's pension system that mandates every employer, even those with just one employee, enrol their staff into a pension scheme and contribute towards it.

Currently, Indian law mandates only firms with more than 20 workers need to enrol in the Employee Provident Fund scheme, which requires contributions from both the employer and employees.

"This leaves a vast, unexplored area of the unorganised sector not covered under any pension scheme," said Bandyopadhyay.

To make the NPS scheme attractive, the regulator has also suggested the government double the annual tax exemption for subscribers to 100,000 rupees ($1,208), he said.

GOING GREEN

India plans to raise 160 billion rupees ($1.93 billion) through its first-ever issuance of sovereign green bonds this fiscal year.

The PFRDA and its ten pension fund managers are keen to invest in these green bonds, said Bandyopadhyay.

"I believe you will see, when the guidelines come out, a lot of fund managers will be fighting for this (green bonds)," he said.

"Being a long-term investor, we just cannot look away and say 'No, others will do it.' Our fund managers also have agreed to that." ($1 = 82.7780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

By Nikunj Ohri


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:35aLatam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer
RE
06:27aJapanese firms sign multi-year agreements to buy LNG from Oman, U.S.
RE
06:22aNiger reports severe bird flu among poultry, says WOAH
RE
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Optimism -2-
DJ
06:22aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Optimism Gives Boost to Futures
DJ
06:13aWhy ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo
RE
06:11aAnalysis-Dealmakers grapple with unprecedented U.S. challenge to mergers
RE
06:09aCaught in the crossfire, Peru protest deaths keep anger burning
RE
06:08aAnalysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
RE
06:06aJapan asks its insurers to retain marine war cover for LNG shippers in Russian waters
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
2Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
3German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
4Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
5Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

HOT NEWS