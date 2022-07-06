Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's restaurants slam new rules against compulsory service charge

07/06/2022 | 06:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Women have lunch at a restaurant as India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Thousands of restaurants in India are objecting to recent government guidelines that prevent them from automatically levying a service charge on bills, saying it is not illegal and that the move will hurt the livelihood of millions of employees.

India's consumer protection watchdog on Monday said the charge, typically added to bills by restaurants in lieu of a tip, was an unfair trade practice, a violation of consumers' rights and should be levied only at the diner's discretion.

But restaurants say they already explicitly mention the charge in notices at the gate and on the menus, and if someone chooses to use their services, they are bound to pay it.

"There is no illegality on levying such a charge," the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 500,000 restaurants, said in a statement.

No authority can interfere with the decision of a business owner, it said, adding that a new law or an amendment was required for such a change.

Restaurants have long argued that the charge is not unfair as it is equitably distributed among waiters, cooks and other staff, and is not part of the profit.

Anurag Katriar, an NRAI trustee who runs popular outlets such as Indigo Deli, said the service charge accounts for nearly half of an average restaurant worker's salary.

"We feel that this guideline is not legally binding, is creating confusion in the mind of the consumer and is creating anxiety among the poor restaurant workers," Katriar said. "If this confusion prevails for long, we will be constrained to got to the court to seek clarity."

Many consumers have complained against restaurants compulsorily levying a service charge and even embarrassing those who decline to pay it, the consumer ministry said in a statement on Monday about the new guidelines.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy, Editing by William Maclean)

By Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aIndia's restaurants slam new rules against compulsory service charge
RE
06:53aBritain's energy security bill set to become law
RE
06:50aCrypto Broker Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy Protection -- Update
DJ
06:48aFactbox-UK lawmakers voice opinion on PM Boris Johnson
RE
06:48aIndian shares gain on finance, consumer boost after overnight oil selloff
RE
06:42aUK junior home office minister Atkins resigns
RE
06:41aRising wind supply weighs on spot price
RE
06:41aGerman chemical output set to fall as costs soar, lobby says
RE
06:37aS.Africans gather to mourn deaths of 21 teenagers in tavern tragedy
RE
06:33aIndian bond yields dip on global recession fears; rupee near record low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
2ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser
3Crypto lender Voyager files for bankruptcy
4European shares climb on easing energy worries as Norway strike ends
5HENSOLDT : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS