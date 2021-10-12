Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's retail inflation eases amid concern about soaring fuel prices

10/12/2021 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A vendor waits for customers at his shop inside a vegetable market in Kolkata

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's retail inflation eased to a five-month low in September, helped by softer food prices and weak consumer demand, amid rising concerns among businesses and policymakers about soaring global energy prices.

Consumer prices rose 4.35% in September from the same month last year, lower than August's 5.3% annual inflation rate and below a Reuters poll of 4.5%, data released by the Ministry of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices in Asia's third largest economy had increased 7.3% year-on-year in September 2020.

Food prices, which contribute to nearly half of the consumer price index (CPI), rose 0.68% year-on-year in September, compared to 3.11% a month before.

However, the recent surge in global crude oil prices to near $83 a barrel is making policymakers and consumers nervous given that India meets over 80% of its oil needs through imports.

"Energy shortages and rising oil prices are already having ripple effects on production and prices of other commodities," said Sakshi Gupta, senior economist at HDBC Bank.

"This remains an upside risk for inflation once the base effect wears off from December onwards," she said. The picture looked rosy on the inflation front, she said, though the economy faced challenges with global concerns about stagflation rising.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee left the repo rate unchanged at 4% last Friday, while asking the government to consider lowering taxes on petrol and diesel to help contain inflation.

Rising oil prices pushed up retail fuel prices by 13.63% in September from a year ago period, while prices for clothing and footwear spiked 7.16%.

Annual core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel costs, was estimated at between 5.75% and 5.8% in September, according to three economists, remaining unchanged from the previous month's level.

Further fuel price rises could add pressure to the Asia's third largest economy, and force the government to review fuel tax that now exceeds 100% of the base price, economists said.

Business leaders said companies were for the time being not passing on rising input costs to customers due to sluggish consumer demand ahead of the festival season starting this month, helping to ease inflationary pressures.

"Companies are able to pass on rising fuel costs only partially but are worried about the inflationary trend," said Anjali Bansal, president of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which represents more than 3,000 companies in India's financial capital Mumbai.

(Additional reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in BengaluruEditing by Mark Heinrich)

By Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aIndia's retail inflation eases to 4.35% y/y in Sept
RE
10:55aExclusive-U.S. SEC opens inquiry into Wall Street banks' staff communications -sources
RE
10:52aNBAA NATIONAL BUSINESS AVIATION ASSOCIATION : Business Aviation Pledges Net-Zero Carbon By 2050 and Increasing Fuel Efficiency as Part of Renewed Climate Commitments
PU
10:50aIndia's retail inflation eases amid concern about soaring fuel prices
RE
10:49aNorthern Irish Brexit protocol on trade must change- UK's Frost
RE
10:46aA tenth of gas stations still dry in London and southeast England
RE
10:44aIMF lowers global growth outlook as supply bottlenecks hobble pandemic recovery
RE
10:41aAPPLE : Wall Street slips on concerns over inflation impact on profits
RE
10:40aIreland sees wages rising 7% this year, 6% a year thereafter
RE
10:39aU.s. securities and exchange commission has opened inquiry into banks' tracking of employees' digital communications -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
2JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
3EasyJet : FTSE 100 drops on rising inflation concerns; miners, banks we..
4Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE’S LEADER IN OPEN S..
5Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn

HOT NEWS