(Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation cooled to a more than two-year low of 4.25% in May as cost pressures on food eased, government data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of 45 economists had predicted the consumer price index would rise 4.42% in May from a year earlier.

COMMENTARY:

SAKSHI GUPTA, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM

"Inflation softened further in May as a high base effect continued to pull down the prints."

"Food inflation continued to moderate and it was encouraging to see a seasonally adjusted sequential decline in the headline inflation as well."

"Inflation is expected to print below 5% again in June although moving higher from Q2 onwards."

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST, INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

"High base effect and lower sequential uptick in food and miscellaneous indices pulled headline retail inflation to a 26-month low of 4.25%."

"While El Nino continues to be a key monitorable risk, expected pass-through of lower global commodity prices to retail prices and impending cut in retail fuel prices are key tailwinds for inflation going forward."

(Reporting by Nishit Navin, Rama Venkat and Anuran Sadhuin Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)