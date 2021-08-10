Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's retail inflation likely cooled to 5.78% in July - Reuters poll

08/10/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Woman shops inside the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's retail inflation likely slowed to a three-month low in July, bringing it back within the central bank's target range, on falling food prices and an easing of supply chain disruptions, a Reuters poll found.

The Aug. 5-9 poll of 48 economists showed consumer price inflation eased to 5.78% last month from 6.26% in June.

If realized, it would be the lowest inflation print since May and within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 2% to 6% - although well above the mid-point.

"There's a material drop in edible oil and palm oil prices after tariff reductions and global oil price volatility has eased as well," said Rajni Thakur, chief economist at RBL Bank.

"The inflation trajectory will however continue to remain on the upper end of the RBI's target range for the current quarter given the underlying core pressures."

Seven economists in the poll expected inflation at 6% or above.

Although the economic re-opening eased some supply chain disruption, cooling inflation, the central bank raised its forecast for the fiscal year 2021/22 to 5.7% at its monetary policy meeting on Friday.

"The central bank has built in a sufficient buffer for potential upside risks with this revision which might materialise via demand recovery and service-led inflation," said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank.

A deadly second wave of coronavirus infections in April and May led to many states reimposing lockdowns, constraining supply chains and leading to a spike in inflation.

However, that did not prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to raise the key repo rate from 4.0% this month as the focus remained more on containing the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The RBI also retained its growth estimate at 9.5% for this fiscal year.

"The MPC's confidence on the growth outlook has clearly improved since their June meeting," noted Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd Bank.

"While a recovery in economic activity is slowly gaining traction from the bottom of May slack remains in the economy and uncertainty around the pandemic is still quite high, even with a gradual improvement in the pace of vaccination between June and July," Kapur said.

The poll also showed industrial output likely rose 13.5% in June compared with 29.3% in May.

India's infrastructure output, which is comprised of eight industries and accounts for about 40% of the total factories' production, rose 8.9% in June from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; polling by Vivek Mishra and Md. Manzer Hussain; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Shaloo Shrivastava


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 981.25 End-of-day quote.15.75%
INDUSIND BANK LIMITED 1.31% 1042.65 End-of-day quote.16.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 69.36 Delayed Quote.34.56%
RBL BANK LIMITED 0.65% 178.65 End-of-day quote.-22.70%
WTI 0.06% 66.968 Delayed Quote.43.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aRuler of UAE's Sharjah appoints new deputy
RE
01:00aFrench territory of Martinique enters new lockdown to tackle COVID crisis
RE
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Drift Lower -2-
DJ
12:22aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Drift Lower Again But Commodities Steady
DJ
12:20aDollar buoyed as healthy U.S. jobs fuel Fed taper talk
RE
12:17aAustralia, New Zealand dollars hurt by commodity prices, U.S. taper talk
RE
12:14aOil recovers after hitting three-week low amid surging COVID-19 cases
RE
12:10aAmazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products, does not admit liability
RE
12:08aIndia's retail inflation likely cooled to 5.78% in July - Reuters poll
RE
08/09Gold gains after sharp sell-off as dollar takes breather
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
3AGORA, INC. : AGORA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
4Dollar index edges up on upbeat data; virus worries linger
5EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's faces Italian antitrust probe into franchise terms - document

HOT NEWS