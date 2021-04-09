Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's retail inflation likely rose in March but stayed within target

04/09/2021 | 12:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's retail inflation edged up to a four-month high in March, led by an increase in food and fuel prices, but remained within the Reserve Bank of India's target range, a Reuters poll predicted.

The April 5-8 poll of more than 50 economists showed retail inflation rose to 5.40% in March from a year earlier as opposed to 5.03% in February. Forecasts ranged from 4.60% to 6.11%.

"Although India's core inflation has remained elevated for a while, the recent acceleration in headline inflation largely reflects higher food prices," said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotia Bank.

"I expect the pickup to be a temporary phenomenon, yet there are significant risks surrounding the inflation outlook."

The RBI raised its inflation projection for the first half of this fiscal year to 5.2% on Wednesday, still within the RBI's target range of 2%-6%.

"With some cities already under COVID-19 lockdown and maybe more facing the same risk, the panic-buying like a year ago may set in to pressure inflation further up in the months ahead," said Prakash Sakpal, senior Asia economist at ING.

The RBI kept the key repo rate at record low 4.0% and its monetary policy accommodative amid concerns of rising COVID-19 cases that could derail the nascent recovery.

Asia's third-largest economy grew 0.4% in the Oct-Dec quarter after contracting for two consecutive quarters, its deepest recession in about four decades.

India reported a record 126,789 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a few states have renewed restrictions to contain the spread while complaining of vaccine shortages and demanding inoculations for younger people.

A separate Reuters poll last week predicted the biggest risk to economic growth was a surge in coronavirus cases and that the central bank would keep rates on hold this fiscal year.

"The RBI will continue to see through elevated inflation and focus on supporting growth at least until the COVID-19 risk is firmly behind," added Sakpal.

The latest poll also predicted industrial output contracted 3.0% during February from a year earlier.

Infrastructure output, which accounts for about 40% of total industrial production and comprises eight sectors, contracted 4.6% in February.

Production of all eight core industries - including coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity - shrank in February.

(Reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava; Polling by Md. Manzer Hussain and Vivek Mishra; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Shaloo Shrivastava


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.13% 63.16 Delayed Quote.21.24%
WTI -0.06% 59.69 Delayed Quote.22.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aIndian shares snap winning streak as banks fall
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aInternational Reserves and Central Bank Independence
PU
12:14aSMALL BUSINESS TRAINING TO IMPROVE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES : Reassessing the Evidence for 'Training Doesn't Work'
PU
12:09aIndia's retail inflation likely rose in March but stayed within target
RE
04/09Malaysia's February industrial output rises 1.5% y/y, below forecast
RE
04/08China repeats call to resist 'vaccine nationalism', pledges to keep monetary support
RE
04/08RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2021
PU
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon's landmark union election
RE
04/08Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year -c.bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4S&P 500 : Oil flat as weaker dollar offsets coronavirus demand worries
5EXCLUSIVE: GameStop's strong stock performance triggered board director's exit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ