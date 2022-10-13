Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India's retail inflation rate likely peaked in September - analysts

10/13/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People crowd at a market next to railway station in central Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's consumer price-led inflation is expected to gradually decelerate after September, helped by a fall in commodity prices and easing food inflation, analysts said.

India's annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September from 7% in the previous month, data released on Wednesday showed.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly 40% of the CPI basket, rose 8.60% in September, compared to 7.62% in August.

"September should mark the peak for inflation," Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"Late recovery in the monsoon has boosted prospects for agriculture production, which should keep a lid on prices. Base effects will drag energy inflation down further."

With food and energy inflation poised to drop back and growth likely to come off the boil, Shah expects the Reserve Bank of India to hike rates in smaller increments.

"Our view (is) that the central bank will revert to hikes of 25bp increments from December."

RBI in the last three meetings has raised rates by 50 basis points each. However, retail inflation has stayed above the RBI's target for three quarters.

Shah noted out that there are now tentative signs of weaker economic activity, highlighting the contraction in industrial production in August and the drop in India's PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) print.

The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and some economists have cut their growth forecast for India in the current fiscal year.

However, helped partially by easing global commodity prices, India's inflation rate should moderate from here, likely reaching "a tad below" the 6% mark by February or March, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

RBI aims to keep inflation in a 2% to 6% range.

Credit Suisse said that the October inflation rate will likely be 1% lower given a higher base, especially for food prices.

"Incremental impulse in core too looks weak, particularly with global goods prices falling," Neelkanth Mishra, research analyst at Credit Suisse, said in a note.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.64% 47.2 End-of-day quote.-8.08%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.71% 4.225 Delayed Quote.-52.65%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.52% 76.6 Delayed Quote.-21.96%
Latest news "Economy"
03:44aFidelity, HDFC Mutual eye India's Five Star IPO at lower valuation-sources
RE
03:44aSterling May Struggle to Recover Without Fiscal Policy Overhaul
DJ
03:41aIndia’s september palm oil imports at 1,171,913 tonnes vs 994,99…
RE
03:41aU.S. says to defend "every inch" of NATO as nuclear planning group meets
RE
03:40aIndia’s september sunflower oil imports at 159,810 tonnes vs 135…
RE
03:39aRussian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar
RE
03:39aUK foreign minister says ousting PM Truss would be 'disastrously bad idea'
RE
03:39aIndia’s september soyoil imports at 261,815 tonnes vs 244,697 to…
RE
03:39aDutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026
RE
03:38aIndia’s september vegetable oil imports at 1.64 mln t vs 1.40 ml…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
2TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
3Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5Marketmind: Absolutely, absolutely!

HOT NEWS