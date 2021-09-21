India's summer grains output seen at record 150.50 mln tonnes in 2021/22

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian farmers are expected
to harvest a record 150.50 million tonnes of grains from
summer-sown crops in the crop year to June 2022, the government
said on Tuesday, against 149.56 million tonnes gathered in the
previous year.
In 2021/22, the output of summer-sown rice is estimated at a
record 107.04 million tonnes, up from 104.41 million tonnes in
2020/21, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said
in a statement.
Higher rice output will help India, the world's biggest
exporter of the grain, boost the staple's shipments.
India looks likely to account for as much as 45% of global
rice exports in 2021 as expanded port-handling capacity allows
the world's biggest rice grower after China to ship record
volumes to buyers across Africa and Asia.
Indian farmers are likely to harvest 21.24 million tonnes of
corn, unchanged from the previous year.
Oilseed output, however, is expected to drop to 23.4 million
tonnes against 24 million tonnes.
Production of peanuts is expected at 8.2 million tonnes
against 8.5 million tonnes produced in the previous year.
Soybean output is seen at 12.7 million tonnes, down from
12.9 million tonnes in the 2020/21 crop year.
Lower oilseeds output raise cut India's dependence on
expensive vegetable oil imports. India is the world's biggest
importer of edible oils, one of the top five imported goods.
New Delhi, which spends $8-$10 billion a year on edible oils
imports, buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and other
oils, such as soyoil and sunflower oil, from Argentina, Brazil,
Ukraine and Russia.
Production of protein-rich pulse, or lentils, is estimated
at 9.45 million tonnes, up from 8.69 million tonnes.
Cotton output could rise to 36.2 million bales of 170 kg
each from 35.3 million.
Cane production in the world's biggest consumer of sugar is
estimated at 419.2 million tonnes, up from 399.2 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj
Editing by Marguerita Choy)