Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

05/17/2021 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329.

India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. The country's total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08aIndian shares jump as financials extend gains
RE
12:04aBolt undercuts rivals in nine-city German e-scooter rollout
RE
05/17China close to kicking off long-awaited REITs market
RE
05/17Until May 11, 2021, PEN Realization Has Reached Rp172.35 Trillion
PU
05/17HERITAGE AUCTIONS  : The Very Top NBA Top Shots, Featuring LeBron James' Tributes to Kobe Bryant, Up For Grabs at Heritage Auctions
PU
05/17Tencent Music says facing increased China scrutiny, is committed to laws
RE
05/17Gold extends rally as dollar weakness, inflation jitters lift appeal
RE
05/17India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million
RE
05/17Japanese shares extend recovery as investors shrug off GDP data
RE
05/17CYBER-ATTACKS : Council prolongs framework for sanctions for another year
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DISCOVERY, INC. : DISCOVERY : Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3Buffett's Berkshire buys Aon, slashes Chevron and Wells Fargo
4Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
5How a golf tournament led to the merger of Discovery, WarnerMedia