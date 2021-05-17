India's tally of coronavirus infections crosses 25 million

BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - India's total coronavirus
cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by
263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from
COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329.
India becomes the world's second nation, after the United
States, to pass the grim milestone. The country's total case
load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at
278,719, according to health ministry data.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)