Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's top court gives all women the right to abortion

09/29/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Television journalists are seen outside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a woman's lack of marital status could not deny her the choice to abort a pregnancy at any time up to 24 weeks, a decision hailed by women's rights activists.

The right to abortion has proved contentious globally after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned in June its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that had legalised the procedure in the United States.

"Even an unmarried woman can undergo abortion up to 24 weeks on par with married women," said Justice D.Y. Chandrachud of India's Supreme Court, holding that lack of marital status could not deprive a woman of the right.

A law dating from 1971, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, had limited the procedure to married women, divorcees, widows, minors, "disabled and mentally ill women" and survivors of sexual assault or rape.

Thursday's decision came in response to a petition by a woman who said her pregnancy resulted from a consensual relationship but she had sought abortion when it failed.

The ruling is a milestone for the rights of Indian women, activists said.

"A huge step forward," lawmaker Mahua Moitra said on Twitter.

The court added that sexual assault by husbands can be classified as marital rape under the MTP law. Indian law does not consider marital rape an offence, though efforts are being made to change this.

"In an era that includes Dobbs vs Jackson, and makes distinctions between the marital status of women who are raped - this excellent judgment on abortion under the MTP Act hits it out of the park," Karuna Nundy, an advocate specialising in gender law and other areas, said on Twitter.

She was referring to the case that led to the U.S. judgment.

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Tanvi Mehta and Suchitra Mohanty


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aOpinion of China in advanced economies sours 'precipitously' under Xi - Pew
RE
04:36aIndonesia's parliament approves govt's $200.7 billion budget for 2023
RE
04:30aSterling drops 1% as PM Truss defends economic plans
RE
04:27aUK's Truss breaks silence on markets slump, defends her tax cuts
RE
04:25aUK's Co-op first-half profit tanks 84% on supply-chain snags, high costs
RE
04:24aIndia's top court gives all women the right to abortion
RE
04:20aUK government 'making right noises' about supply side reform, says Next boss
RE
04:15aSwedish rate-setters say quick action key to fight inflation spiral - minutes
RE
04:14aNestle CEO: I'm not a 'mega deal' maker
RE
04:11aPound Vulnerable, Likely to Fall Back Toward Record Low
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche AG shares debut at 84 euros
2Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
3Sterling slips as dollar regains footing
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
5Australia shares mark best day in three months on resources boost

HOT NEWS