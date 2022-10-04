Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India's weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation - Barclays

10/04/2022 | 02:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers carry sacks of wheat for sifting at a grain mill on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's large trade deficit is beginning to consolidate, but the weaker exports are prompting a more gradual adjustment than expected, Barclays Bank said in a note on Tuesday.

India's trade deficit fell to $26.7 billion in September from $28 billion in August and $30 billion in July.

In that same period, merchandise exports have moderated from $36.2 billion in July to $33.9 billion in August, to $32.6 billion in September. The import bill, meanwhile, had dropped to $59.3 billion in September from $61.9 billion in August.

"Exports are moderating despite some stabilisation in petroleum shipments, with bulk of the weakness in non-oil, non-jewellery exports," Rahul Bajoria, India economist at Barclays Bank, said.

India's potentially faster growth path amid a deteriorating global backdrop could bring the risks of a slower pace of decline in the trade deficit and that of a wider current account deficit, Bajoria said.

Despite the trade deficit moderating since the record high of $30 billion in July, the overall gap remains large, Bajoria noted.

India's current account deficit remains on track to reach $115 billion, or 3.3% of the gross domestic product (GDP), in the current fiscal year, he estimates.

"As a result, while the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) continues its battle to reduce inflation, it will not lose sight of evolving risks to India's macroeconomic stability."

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -2.07% 47.2 End-of-day quote.-8.08%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.54% 145.08 Delayed Quote.-22.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.71% 89.34 Delayed Quote.9.50%
WTI 0.80% 83.967 Delayed Quote.8.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57aLegal & General says met collateral calls without difficulty
RE
02:55aFTSE 100 Seen Higher, Tracking Global Gains
DJ
02:51aSouth Africa to cut petrol, hike diesel prices from October 5 - govt
RE
02:46aDutch to cull around 102,000 chickens to contain bird flu
RE
02:44aVolkswagen brands preparing for listing as training exercise - Handelsblatt
RE
02:38aJapan's Nikkei jumps 3% on Wall Street strength, bargain-buying
RE
02:38aIndia's weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation - Barclays
RE
02:35aSocGen names Ducholet to lead new French retail banking unit
RE
02:29aPrison chief killed in Indian Kashmir, militants claim responsibility
RE
02:26aForeign outflows from EM Asian equities exceed 2008 outgo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Disclosure in NEL ASA
3Panoro Energy - Commencement of Operations on Gazania-1 Exploration Wel..
4Meyer Burger seizes opportunity for accelerated growth and plans ordina..
5ENI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS