India says homegrown mRNA COVID-19 shot safe in early trial

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian pharmaceutical firm
Gennova Biopharmaceuticals' COVID-19 vaccine, the first
homegrown mRNA-based shot, was found to be safe and effective in
an early-stage study, the government said https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1748520
on Tuesday.
Government authorities have also approved further studies to
test the vaccine's efficacy in a larger population. Gennova
plans to conduct a mid-stage study at about 10 to 15 sites and a
late-stage trial at 22 to 27 sites in India.
The company's vaccine development, partly funded by the
government, will utilize the clinical trial network under the
biotechnology department of the Ministry of Science and
Technology.
Gennova is also investing in scaling up its vaccine
manufacturing capacity, the government statement added.
Its parent firm, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, filed draft papers
with the market regulator for an initial public offering last
week.
