Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

03/11/2022 | 11:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A farmer carries a sack of grass as he walks near the fenced border between India-Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Friday it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India's envoy to protest.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbours, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident, which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a three-paragraph statement.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

The ministry said the government had "taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry".

Pakistani officials said the missile was unarmed and had crashed near the country's eastern city of Mian Channu, about 500 km (310 miles) from capital Islamabad.

Pakistan's foreign office summoned India's charge d'affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over what it called an unprovoked violation of its airspace, saying the incident could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.

Pakistan warned India "to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future".

Ayesha Siddiqa, an expert on military affairs and South Asian matters, tweeted that "India-Pak should be talking about risk mitigation".

"Both states have remained confident about control of nuclear weapons but what if such accidents happen again & with more serious consequences?"

'MATURE HANDLING'

One senior Pakistani security official told Reuters, on the condition of anonymity, that the incident had raised alarm and could have escalated into a "critical untoward situation".

"The admission that it was a missile was very nonchalant," he said. "What does this say about their safety mechanisms and the technical prowess of very dangerous weapons? The international community needs to have a very close look at this."

The official said it was possibly a BrahMos missile - a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India.

According to the U.S.-based Arms Control Association, the missile's range is between 300 km (186 miles) and 500 km (310 miles), making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.

The Pakistani official wondered if the incident meant that India had "missiles in ready-to-launch positions and pointed at Pakistan, and that too without any safeguard of a command and control system".

A Pakistani military spokesman told a news conference on Thursday evening that a "high-speed flying object" originating from the northern Indian city of Sirsa had crashed in eastern Pakistan.

"The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property on ground," he said.

A Pakistan air force official said the object, flying at 40,000 feet and three times the speed of sound, had flown 124 km (77 miles) in Pakistani airspace.

Happymon Jacob, a professor of international studies at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, said both sides had handled the situation well.

"It gives me great hope that the 2 nuclear weapon states dealt with the missile incident in a mature manner," he wrote on Twitter. "New Delhi should offer to pay compensation for the Pak house that was destroyed."

(Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hasan, Gibran Peshimam and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Frances Kerry, William Maclean,)

By Asif Shahzad, Krishna N. Das and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.83% 131.875 Delayed Quote.78.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aFactbox-Biden throttles trade between the U.S. and Russia
RE
11:38aBritish, French envoys warn external factors could derail Iran nuclear deal
RE
11:36aU.N. political chief says need for negotiations to stop war in Ukraine 'could not be more urgent'
RE
11:35aProtesters at energy conference find support for their cause - Ukraine
RE
11:29aDollar edges up after Putin's comment about progress in Ukraine talks
RE
11:26aRussian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official
RE
11:25aIndia says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
RE
11:23aDiscovery shareholders approve WarnerMedia acquisition
RE
11:22aAs EV demand rises, Biden officials warm to new mines
RE
11:22aRussian strikes in west Ukraine aimed at halting use of airfields-US official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2S&P 500 struggles for direction as Meta Platforms, Ukraine crisis weigh
3China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
4Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
5Stocks mixed after Putin sees 'positive shifts' in Ukraine talks

HOT NEWS