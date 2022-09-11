Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India says it uncovers fraudulent shell companies with Chinese links

09/11/2022 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses.

The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) against founders of shell companies used to conduct illegal transactions.

Earlier this month the government began cracking down on Indian entities that were providing fake directors to some shell companies linked to China.

The SFIO said it had arrested a man called Dortse, who was on the board of Jillian India Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jillian Hong Kong Ltd, and had raided multiple places to unearth the scam.

It did not describe the Chinese links of the shell companies nor disclose the nature of frauds allegedly perpetrated.

For directors of the several of the shell companies, Dortse would use the names of Indian citizens who had no education and worked in menial jobs, according to the SFIO.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that local police had arrested two directors of a company, including a Chinese national, for their alleged involvement in providing dummy directors to shell companies linked to China.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aMali leader wants 'compensation' for release of Ivorian soldiers
RE
04:09aDutch unions secure 9.25% pay raise deal for rail workers
RE
04:05aIslamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid, militia says
RE
03:42aGazprom's planned gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine at same level
RE
02:54aUkraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK says
RE
02:46aQueen Elizabeth's coffin to make slow journey to Edinburgh
RE
02:36aUK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countries
RE
02:21aIndia says it uncovers fraudulent shell companies with Chinese links
RE
01:54aWest weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights council opens
RE
01:49aUkraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK s..
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LIKELY WITHDRAWN UNITS FROM…
3Okinawa voters expected to turn backs on central govt despite China thr..
4SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
5Dutch unions secure 9.25% pay raise deal for rail workers

HOT NEWS