India seeks comment on proposal to make airbags mandatory for car front passengers

Carmakers are required to provide an airbag only for the driver, though Indian officials have been talking about the need to improve safety.

All new models manufactured from April 1, and existing models made from June 1, will have to meet the new guideline if approved, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the notification dated Dec 28.

It asked for suggestions and objections from the public within 30 days from Tuesday before the rule is implemented.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Robert Birsel)