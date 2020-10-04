India seeks up to 500 mln coronavirus vaccine doses by July

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India hopes to receive up to
500 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by July to inoculate
about 250 million people, health minister Harsh Vardhan said on
Sunday, as infections in the world's second-worst affected
country continue to surge.
India's has recorded some 6.55 million infections, with
75,829 in the past 24 hours, while COVID-19-related deaths have
totalled 101,782, health ministry data showed.
"There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects
of vaccines," Vardhan wrote on Twitter. "Our rough estimate and
the target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million
doses covering (200 million-250 million) people by July 2021."
Serum Institute of India and private companies have been
teaming up with organizations from the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation to U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc in a scramble to
secure vaccines for the country of 1.3 billion people.
India has set up committees to look into various aspects of
the vaccine supply chain, including availability timelines for
various vaccines, while obtaining commitments from manufacturers
to ensure the maximum doses are available, Vardhan said.
He said the federal government is committed to taking all
measures to ensure "fair and equitable" distribution of vaccines
once they are ready.
The South Asian nation, second only to the United States in
caseload, has scope for higher infections as a large chunk of
the population remains unexposed to the virus, a survey showed
on Tuesday.
To prioritise the distribution of coronavirus vaccines, the
health ministry aims to prepare a list of key personnel, such as
frontline health workers, by the end of the month.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by William Mallard)