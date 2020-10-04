Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India seeks up to 500 mln coronavirus vaccine doses by July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 06:45am EDT

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India hopes to receive up to 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by July to inoculate about 250 million people, health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, as infections in the world's second-worst affected country continue to surge.

India's has recorded some 6.55 million infections, with 75,829 in the past 24 hours, while COVID-19-related deaths have totalled 101,782, health ministry data showed.

"There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects of vaccines," Vardhan wrote on Twitter. "Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and utilize 400 to 500 million doses covering (200 million-250 million) people by July 2021."

Serum Institute of India and private companies have been teaming up with organizations from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc in a scramble to secure vaccines for the country of 1.3 billion people.

India has set up committees to look into various aspects of the vaccine supply chain, including availability timelines for various vaccines, while obtaining commitments from manufacturers to ensure the maximum doses are available, Vardhan said.

He said the federal government is committed to taking all measures to ensure "fair and equitable" distribution of vaccines once they are ready.

The South Asian nation, second only to the United States in caseload, has scope for higher infections as a large chunk of the population remains unexposed to the virus, a survey showed on Tuesday.

To prioritize the distribution of coronavirus vaccines, the health ministry aims to prepare a list of key personnel, such as frontline health workers, by the end of the month.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aIndia seeks up to 500 mln coronavirus vaccine doses by July
RE
06:45aIndia seeks up to 500 mln coronavirus vaccine doses by July
RE
06:32aUK's Johnson doesn't want a no-deal Brexit but can live with it
RE
05:58aCineworld to close all UK, Ireland screens, Sunday Times says
RE
05:45aBusiness Leaders Feel Sidelined in New York City's Recovery
DJ
05:15aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Announces Results of Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus) on the Socio-economic Conditions of Palestinian Households Survey (March-May), 2020
PU
05:00aUK's Johnson sees bumpy COVID winter, but radical changes by spring
RE
04:30aCineworld to close all U.S., UK and Ireland sites this week, source says
RE
03:48aIndonesian parliamentary committee finishes deliberating contentious jobs bill
RE
03:20aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Industrial Production Index, August, 08/2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PARKLAND CORPORATION : U.S. oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel
2Honda confirms 17th U.S. death in Takata air bag rupture
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected
4HDFC BANK :'s Ravi Santhanam in Forbes List of World's Most Influential CMOs
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group