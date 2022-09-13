Advanced search
India seen reaching annual economic growth of 7% this decade -adviser
09/13/2022 | 02:09am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Investment spending will return in India, with annual economic growth of 7% attainable this decade, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageshwaran said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
© Reuters 2022
