Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India sees no hit to fuel exports from EU Feb 5 action on Russian imports -oil secretary

12/16/2022 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India, a leading buyer of Russian oil, does not expect its fuel exports to be disrupted by a European Union ban on the purchase of Russian refined fuels beginning Feb. 5, oil secretary Pankaj Jain said on Friday.

Indian refiners have been gorging on Russian oil sold at a discount as some Western entities shun purchases from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Some Indian refiners process Russian oil and ship the refined products to the west, including Europe.

Jain said the Feb 5 action bars the EU from importing refined fuels from Russia and not from any other country.

The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5.

"(The) next trigger point is Feb. 5. Unless something dramatic happens geopolitically .. we are in a steady state," Jain said.

So far Indian companies are not facing any problems in procuring Russian oil, Jain added.

The EU, G7 nations and Australia introduced $60 per barrel price caps on Russian oil, effective from Dec. 5, on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

The EU ban on imports of Russia's seaborne oil has driven Moscow to seek alternative markets, mainly in Asia, for about 1 million barrels per day.

Indian companies are buying Russian oil at below price cap level, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Jain said Indian companies are not facing any problems in paying for Russian oil as the latest actions by the West do not impact trade settlement mechanisms.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Nidhi Verma


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.48% 78.55 Delayed Quote.4.48%
PETRONET LNG LIMITED -1.47% 211.1 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.52% 64.616 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
WTI -2.94% 73.908 Delayed Quote.2.50%
Latest news "Economy"
11:34aPeru protests blockade roads, force five airports to close
RE
11:33aBritain's Christmas shopping hurt by rail strikes and snow
RE
11:32aFactbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
RE
11:29aRetail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks
RE
11:18aUkrainian couple reunited after nine months despite Russian attacks
RE
11:14aEU mulls revenue cap for non-gas plants in power market reform - draft
RE
11:14aRepeat sabotage suspected after German railway cables cut
RE
11:12aMike Ashley's Frasers buys premium fashion brands from retailer JD Sports
RE
11:05aIndia sees no hit to fuel exports from EU Feb 5 action on Russian imports -oil secretary
RE
11:02aSwitzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
4Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
5Futures extend losses on recession fears

HOT NEWS