Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India sells first green bonds at 5-6 basis points below sovereign yields

01/25/2023 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India sold its first sovereign green bonds worth a total of 80 billion rupees ($979.61 million) on Wednesday, at yields below comparable government bonds, the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI auctioned 40 billion rupees of five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.10%, five basis points below the five-year sovereign yield. Another 40 billion rupees in 10-year bonds were sold at a 7.29%, six basis points below comparable government securities.

The proceeds would be used for 'green' projects such as solar power, wind and small hydro projects and other public sector projects that help reduce the economy's carbon footprint.

Investors in these bonds do not bear project related risks, the government specified in its framework released in November.

A similar sized auction planned for February 9.

The five-year 7.38% 2027 bond yield was at 7.15%, while the benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.35% during the time of bidding.

Ahead of Wednesday's auction, the government had met foreign investors to gauge demand, and foreign investment restrictions on these securities were lifted, Reuters had reported.

($1 = 81.6650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:44aEU to Seek 'Firm But Proportionate' Response to US Inflation Reduction Act
DJ
04:40aS.Africa's Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production
RE
04:38aNatural disasters caused $313 billion economic loss in 2022 - Aon
RE
04:33aIfo economist sees Germany dodging recession, optimism spreading
RE
04:31aDefiant Indian students to hold more screenings of BBC documentary on Modi
RE
04:29aGerman business morale brightens further in January - Ifo
RE
04:21aIndia's Jyothy Labs Q3 profit tops view on fabric care boost
RE
04:19aECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members
RE
04:19aCholera death toll passes 1,000 in Malawi as outbreak spreads
RE
04:09aFTSE 100 Rises After Asian Stocks Rally
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORP : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
3BAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5NOVARTIS AG : Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS