Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India set to export record 7 million tonnes wheat this year

03/05/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is set to export a record 7 million tonnes of wheat this year as a rally in global prices gives the world's second biggest producer of the grain an opportunity to gain market share, a top government official said.

"Indian wheat exports have picked up," Sudhanshu Pandey, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, told reporters on Saturday.

"By the end of February, we had already exported 6.6 million tonnes of wheat. Still one month is left."

In the 2012-13 fiscal year, India shipped a record 6.5 million tonnes.

A recent rally in international prices has made wheat shipments more lucrative for traders.

Benchmark wheat prices in Chicago have surged by more than 40% this week on fears of supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia and the war in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine together account for 30% of world wheat exports.

Traders last week said India's wheat exports were expected to accelerate with a flurry of enquiries from buyers seeking alternatives to Black Sea shipments.

India will also send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, Pandey said, in a bid to help the country facing poverty and hunger since the takeover by the Taliban last year.

New Delhi has already sent 4,000 tonnes of the grain to Afghanistan via an infrequently used land route through Pakistan.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Christina Fincher)

By Mayank Bhardwaj


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pPutin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault traps Ukrainian civilians
RE
03:36pRussia's demand for US guarantees may hit nuclear talks, Iran official says
RE
03:34pRussia's demand for US guarantees may hit nuclear talks, Iran official says
RE
03:30pTurkey says Erdogan and Israel's Herzog will discuss ways to improve ties
RE
03:17pTurkey and U.S. will coordinate response to Ukraine war, Ankara says
RE
03:00pU.s. treasury's yellen says biden approach of 'modern supply sid…
RE
02:44pBlinken signals U.S. support for Ukraine with border meeting
RE
02:03pRussia-Ukraine talks to resume Monday, Kyiv says; Moscow less definitive
RE
02:03pBlinken signals U.S. support for Ukraine with border meeting
RE
02:01pCrisis in Ukraine weighs on Iran nuclear deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault traps Ukrainia..
2TOP WRAP 10-Putin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault tr..
3UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week
4Russia's demand for US guarantees may hit nuclear talks, Iran official ..
5Germany pushes ahead with LNG plans to cut Russian gas exposure

HOT NEWS