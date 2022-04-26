Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India sets LIC IPO price band between 902 and 949 rupees- source

04/26/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) logo

Mumbai (Reuters) -The Indian government has set a price band for Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) of 902 to 949 Indian rupees ($11.77 to $12.39) per share, a source directly involved with the IPO told Reuters.

The government is looking to sell a 3.5% stake in the state-owned insurance behemoth in the largest IPO in the country though New Delhi halved its fundraising goal for the IPO to 300 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) after feedback on valuation from investors, a government source told Reuters last week.

The sale is set to open on May 2 for anchor investors and for subscription on May 4 and close on May 9, the source involved in the IPO said.

Employees and retail investors will be given a discount of 45 rupees while LIC policyholders will be offered a discount of 60 rupees, the source added.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

After a reservation for policyholders and shareholders, the remaining shares will be allocated in the ratio of 50% to qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35% for retail and 15% for non-institutional investors.

Out of the QIB's portion, around 60% will be reserved for anchor investors, the source said.

Life Insurance Corporation is likely to file a preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday, two other sources directly involved with the process told Reuters earlier on Tuesday.

LIC management and investment bankers will embark on road shows in six cities across India - Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolkata - where they will meet potential investors and analysts starting on Wednesday, one of the sources said.

The road shows are likely to be concluded by the end of this week. In the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, physical road shows had come to a grinding halt but now with infections down, management has decided to re-start the process.

Online road shows covering investors across other regions will also continue, the source added.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Nupur Anand and Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:05aIndia sets LIC IPO price band between 902 and 949 rupees- source
RE
10:03aN.Korea's Kim vows to boost nuclear arsenal as parade shows ICBMs
RE
10:00aAnalysis - Bank of England enters uncharted territory as bond sales near
RE
10:00aToronto index slips as tech, financial stocks weigh
RE
10:00aChina reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
RE
09:58aUN rights team in China ahead of Xinjiang visit
RE
09:54aU.S. Midwest carbon pipeline's backers have close ties to Iowa government
RE
09:52aU.S. ditches Trump-era policies for Arctic Alaska oil reserve
RE
09:50aPhilippines' Marcos hails 'genius' father as presidential election nears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
3Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
4Q1 2022 interim report January-March
5Wall St slips at open as investors focus on Big Tech earnings

HOT NEWS