Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India sets hydrogen, ammonia consumption targets for some industries -govt

01/13/2023 | 12:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has set green hydrogen and ammonia consumption targets for some industries to create demand, the government said on Friday as it unveiled its policy for green energy.

India has approved an incentive plan of 174.9 billion rupees ($2.15 billion) to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field, with the aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

To achieve its carbon emissions target, the government said it will need to have an integrated effort between each of its ministries, each of which will also have a specific target. ($1 = 81.4250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh and Nidhi Verma; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:56aFTSE called flat with UK GDP, US banks ahead
AN
01:52aExplainer-Why Japan is seeking military ties beyond its U.S. ally
RE
01:48aMan stabs three policemen in Budapest attack, one dies -police statement
RE
01:37aEnel could invest up to 5 billion euros using EU energy funds - CEO to paper
RE
01:35aSri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs
RE
01:35aFactbox-French spirits giant Pernod faces growing challenges in India
RE
01:32aExclusive-India alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share
RE
01:29aBOJ may tweak yield control this year if wage hikes broaden - ex-central bank official
RE
01:17aKazakhstan strips ex-president's family of legal immunity
RE
01:15aHella's half-year sales rise by a fourth on strong demand
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
2India sets hydrogen, ammonia consumption targets for some industries -g..
3China property developer Kaisa faces $102 million in legal claims on bo..
4Analysis-Tencent bets big on WeChat Channels in push to build its own T..
5Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Rev Up Racing Season With The Carvana Racing Sw..

HOT NEWS