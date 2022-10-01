India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Commodity New price in $ Old price in $

Crude palm oil 937 996

RBD palm oil 982 1,019

RBD palmolein 998 1,035

Crude soya oil 1,257 1,362

Gold 533 549

Silver 608 635

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

