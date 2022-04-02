India starts supplying rice to Sri Lanka in first major food aid

* Traders start loading 40,000 T rice from southern India
* Rice shipments will reach Sri Lanka before key festival
* India to ship at least 300,000 T rice to Sri Lanka in 2022
* Shipments could augment supplies, ease prices in Sri Lanka
(Adds details, background)
MUMBAI/COLOMBO, April 2 (Reuters) - Indian traders have
started loading 40,000 tonnes of rice for prompt shipment to Sri
Lanka in the first major food aid since Colombo secured a credit
line from New Delhi, two officials told Reuters on Saturday.
The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is
struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70% drop in
foreign exchange reserves in two years led to a currency
devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.
The shipment of the staple comes before a key festival in
Sri Lanka.
Fuel is in short supply, food prices are rocketing and
protests have broken out as Sri Lanka's government prepares for
talks with the International Monetary Fund amid concerns over
the country's ability to pay back foreign debt.
India, the world's biggest rice exporter, last month agreed
to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling
shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.
The rice shipments could help Colombo bring down rice
prices, which have doubled in a year, adding fuel to the unrest.
"Rice loading has started in southern ports," said B.V.
Krishna Rao, managing director of Pattabhi Agro Foods, which is
supplying rice to Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corp under
the Indian Credit Facility Agreement.
"We are first loading containers for prompt shipments and
vessel loading will start in a few days."
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a
nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent
protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
The Indian rice will be available before demand jumps for
Sri Lanka's mid-April New Year festival, said a Mumbai-based
dealer with a global trading firm.
"Right now, only India can ship rice quickly. Other
countries need weeks, India can deliver in days," the dealer
said.
India's support comes after previous administrations led by
the Rajapaksa family had drawn Sri Lanka closer to China during
the past decade, leading to unease in New Delhi.
The 40,000-tonne shipment is part of 300,000 tonnes India
will supply to Sri Lanka in the next few months, Rao said.
Sri Lanka has become a net importer of rice as its
production fell after Colombo banned all chemical fertilisers in
2021, a move that was later reversed.
Indian traders are likely to start shipping other essential
commodities like sugar and wheat in coming weeks, the dealer
said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard)