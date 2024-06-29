NEW DELHI, June 29 (Reuters) - India's steel and trade ministries are in talks over rising imports, particularly cheap Chinese goods, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Saturday. (Reporting by Neha Arora; Writing by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by William Mallard)
