Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India supplies non-J&J COVID shots under Quad umbrella

05/19/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration of COVID-19 vaccine vial

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia and Thailand under an initiative of the Quad group of countries, New Delhi said on Thursday, though not the Johnson & Johnson shot as originally planned.

The leaders of the Quad countries - India, the United States, Japan and Australia - could discuss the vaccine supply plan when they meet in Japan on Tuesday, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news conference.

"We have sent, under the Quad umbrella, vaccines to Cambodia and Thailand," Bagchi said.

"Yes, the original plan was to use a different modality, but the final objective is to ensure that vaccines are shared under the Quad umbrella to those countries who need them."

Bagchi did not give numbers, but Indian foreign ministry data shows that India last month sent 200,000 doses of Covovax, a version of the Novavax vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Thailand under the Quad programme.

India separately shipped 325,000 doses of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca shot made by the SII, to Cambodia, the data shows.

The Quad was originally supposed to supply J&J doses made by Indian company Biological E Ltd to Southeast Asian and other countries, as a counter to China's vaccine donations around the world.

Biological E did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately contact J&J.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Edmund Blair and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aBiden meets leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion
RE
09:59aBiden meets leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion
RE
09:56aBuffalo mass murder suspect makes brief appearance in court
RE
09:56aRwanda expects first 50 asylum seekers transferred from UK by end of May
RE
09:50aIndia supplies non-J&J COVID shots under Quad umbrella
RE
09:49aGerman insurance industry cuts outlook in wake of war
RE
09:47aFED'S GEORGE : Policy "not aimed" at equity markets, but it will be felt there - CNBC
RE
09:46aRussian rouble firms past 62 vs dollar as tax payments loom
RE
09:43aNumber of people illegally in EU grew 22% in 2021 - Eurostat
RE
09:39aGFG to restart Belgian steel operations after winning appeal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slump as retail giants sound stagflation alarm
2Exclusive-Major Credit Suisse shareholder calls for new CEO
3Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
4Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks ..
5GOGL – First Quarter 2022 Results

HOT NEWS