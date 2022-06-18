Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests

06/18/2022 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against

BHUBANESHWAR/LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - Indian authorities suspended Internet services in several parts of the eastern state of Bihar in a bid to stop public gatherings and violent protests over a military recruitment plan, police officials said on Saturday.

One protestor was killed and more than a dozen have been injured in a series of protests in some regions of the country against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new policy to hire soldiers for short tenures.

The Agnipath or "path of fire" system aims to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces and cut burgeoning pension costs, the government said.

Protesters, mainly young men, say the plan will limit opportunities for permanent jobs with the defence forces, which guarantee fixed salaries, pensions and other benefits.

Many took to the streets in Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to protest against this plan.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp have been blocked in 15 of 38 districts of Bihar, said Sanjay Singh, a senior police official in the state, where protesters burned passenger trains and buses this week to express their outrage.

In Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, police detained at least 250 people under what are called preventative arrests. Some demonstrators accused the police of using excessive force.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed to youth to apply under the new scheme. The navy chief said on Friday the protests were unexpected and probably the result of misinformation about the new system.

"I didn't anticipate any protests like this," Admiral R. Hari Kumar told Reuters TV partner ANI. "It is the single biggest human resource management transformation that has ever happened in the Indian military."

(Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Rupam Jain and William Mallard)

By Jatindra Dash and Saurabh Sharma


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aBitcoin drops 6.5% to below $20,000
RE
03:32aRussia's 2022 coal output could fall 17%, exports 30% - Interfax
RE
03:09aPakistan 'one step away' from exiting dirty money 'grey list' - minister
RE
02:45aMilitants kill Indian police official in disputed Kashmir
RE
02:44aMillions stranded as floods ravage Bangladesh, more rain forecast
RE
02:19aChina's May gasoline exports plunge, LNG imports slide
RE
02:17aIndia suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests
RE
02:09aRemains of British journalist found in Amazon
RE
01:55aRussian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says
RE
01:11aGermany's debt interest payments could soar next year, finance minister warns - newspaper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS